Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2023, Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH - Free Report) reported revenue of $59.84 million, up 7.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.31, compared to $0.13 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $63.6 million, representing a surprise of -5.90%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -3.12%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.32.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Armada Hoffler Properties performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Rental revenues: $59.84 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $63.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.5%.
  • General contracting and real estate services revenues: $126.91 million compared to the $94.20 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +32.3% year over year.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): -$0.27 versus $0.08 estimated by four analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Armada Hoffler Properties here>>>

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties have returned -4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

