Compared to Estimates, Cars.com (CARS) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2023, Cars.com (CARS - Free Report) reported revenue of $179.61 million, up 6.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.12, compared to $0.15 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $178.51 million, representing a surprise of +0.61%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -40.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.20.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Cars.com performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Monthly Average Revenue Per Dealer: $2,523 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2,523.74.
  • Dealer Customers: 19,504 versus 19,461 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Dealer: $161.39 million compared to the $160.29 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8% year over year.
  • Revenue- Other: $2.80 million compared to the $2.80 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -37% year over year.
  • Revenue- OEM and National: $15.41 million versus $15.70 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.5% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Cars.com here>>>

Shares of Cars.com have returned +2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

