Wayfair (W) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
For the quarter ended December 2023, Wayfair (W - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.11 billion, up 0.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.11, compared to -$1.71 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.1 billion, representing a surprise of +0.51%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +52.17%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.23.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Wayfair performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Orders Delivered: 11,000 thousand versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 11,601.85 thousand.
- Average Order Value: $276 versus $267.98 estimated by seven analysts on average.
- Active Customers: 22,400 thousand compared to the 22,497.3 thousand average estimate based on six analysts.
- LTM Orders Per Customers: $1.84 compared to the $1.84 average estimate based on five analysts.
- LTM Net Revenue per Active Customer: $537 versus $536.74 estimated by three analysts on average.
- Orders From Repeat Customers: 9 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 8.99 thousand.
- Orders by Repeat Customers: 79.4% versus 79.7% estimated by two analysts on average.
- Geographic Net Revenue- International: $404 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $385.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.7%.
- Geographic Net Revenue- United States: $2.71 billion versus $2.71 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.9% change.
Shares of Wayfair have returned -10.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.