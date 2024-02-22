Back to top

Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Lantheus Holdings (LNTH - Free Report) reported $354 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 34.5%. EPS of $1.75 for the same period compares to $1.37 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $350.44 million, representing a surprise of +1.02%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +18.24%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.48.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Lantheus Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Strategic partnerships and other revenue: $22.79 million compared to the $20 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenues- TechneLite: $21.52 million compared to the $24.17 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Total radiopharmaceutical oncology: $230.63 million compared to the $231.59 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Total precision diagnostics: $100.58 million versus $102.50 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Other precision diagnostics: $5.98 million versus $5.83 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- DEFINITY: $73.08 million compared to the $72.49 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- PYLARIFY: $229.88 million versus $230.76 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Lantheus Holdings have returned +11% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

