Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Iron Mountain (IRM) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Iron Mountain (IRM - Free Report) reported $1.42 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 11%. EPS of $1.11 for the same period compares to $0.43 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.44 billion, representing a surprise of -1.50%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.71%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.05.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Iron Mountain performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Service Revenue: $548.69 million compared to the $565.08 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.7% year over year.
  • Revenues- Storage Rental Revenue: $871.14 million compared to the $884.43 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.2% year over year.
  • Global Data Center Business- Storage Rental: $131.99 million compared to the $138.29 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Global Data Center Business- Service: $5.17 million versus $6.18 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Corporate and Other- Total Revenues: $89.95 million versus $94.29 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Corporate and Other- Service: $73.90 million compared to the $78.43 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Global Data Center Business- Total Revenues: $137.15 million versus $143.64 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Global RIM Business- Total Revenue: $1.19 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.22 billion.
  • Global RIM Business- Service: $469.62 million compared to the $482.34 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Corporate and Other- Storage Rental: $16.05 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $15.81 million.
  • Global RIM Business- Storage Rental: $723.11 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $735.17 million.
  • Earnings per share- Diluted: $0.10 million compared to the $0.40 million average estimate based on five analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Iron Mountain here>>>

Shares of Iron Mountain have returned +2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise