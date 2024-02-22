Back to top

Nice (NICE) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Nice (NICE - Free Report) reported $623.19 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.6%. EPS of $2.36 for the same period compares to $2.04 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.25% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $615.5 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.26, the EPS surprise was +4.42%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Nice performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue by Business Model- Cloud: $428.99 million versus $429.61 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.5% change.
  • Revenue by Business Model- Services: $162.37 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $154.45 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.7%.
  • Revenue by Business Model- Product: $31.84 million versus $31.41 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -34.4% change.
Shares of Nice have returned +4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

