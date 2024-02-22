Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Planet Fitness (PLNT) Q4 Earnings

Planet Fitness (PLNT - Free Report) reported $285.09 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.4%. EPS of $0.60 for the same period compares to $0.53 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.98% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $282.31 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.58, the EPS surprise was +3.45%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Planet Fitness performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Stores - End of period: 2,575 versus 2,569 estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Same-store sales: 7.7% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 7.1%.
  • Franchisee-owned same store sales: 7.6% versus 7% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Corporate-owned same store sales: 8.7% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 6.9%.
  • Total Stores - New stores opened: 77 versus 71 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenue- National advertising fund: $17.63 million versus $17.63 million estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Franchise: $80.60 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $82.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13%.
  • Revenue- Equipment segment: $70.44 million versus $70.42 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -25.5% change.
  • Revenue- Corporate-owned stores segment: $116.41 million compared to the $112.61 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.9% year over year.
  • Revenue- Franchise segment: $98.24 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $100.50 million.
  • EBITDA- Franchise: $68.31 million compared to the $58.22 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • EBITDA- Corporate and Other: -$18.26 million compared to the -$15.77 million average estimate based on three analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Planet Fitness here>>>

Shares of Planet Fitness have returned -6.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

