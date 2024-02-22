We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Planet Fitness (PLNT) Q4 Earnings
Planet Fitness (PLNT - Free Report) reported $285.09 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.4%. EPS of $0.60 for the same period compares to $0.53 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.98% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $282.31 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.58, the EPS surprise was +3.45%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Planet Fitness performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Total Stores - End of period: 2,575 versus 2,569 estimated by seven analysts on average.
- Same-store sales: 7.7% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 7.1%.
- Franchisee-owned same store sales: 7.6% versus 7% estimated by five analysts on average.
- Corporate-owned same store sales: 8.7% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 6.9%.
- Total Stores - New stores opened: 77 versus 71 estimated by four analysts on average.
- Revenue- National advertising fund: $17.63 million versus $17.63 million estimated by seven analysts on average.
- Revenue- Franchise: $80.60 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $82.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13%.
- Revenue- Equipment segment: $70.44 million versus $70.42 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -25.5% change.
- Revenue- Corporate-owned stores segment: $116.41 million compared to the $112.61 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.9% year over year.
- Revenue- Franchise segment: $98.24 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $100.50 million.
- EBITDA- Franchise: $68.31 million compared to the $58.22 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- EBITDA- Corporate and Other: -$18.26 million compared to the -$15.77 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Planet Fitness have returned -6.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.