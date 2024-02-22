Back to top

Fiverr (FVRR) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Fiverr International (FVRR - Free Report) reported $91.5 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.1%. EPS of $0.56 for the same period compares to $0.26 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.95% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $92.38 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.52, the EPS surprise was +7.69%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Fiverr performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Take Rate: 31.8% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 31.4%.
  • Active buyers: 4.1 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 4.16 million.
  • Spend per buyer: $278 compared to the $276.79 average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Fiverr have returned -3.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

