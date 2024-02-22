Back to top

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (KDP) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (KDP - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.87 billion, up 1.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.55, compared to $0.50 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.00% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.91 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.54, the EPS surprise was +1.85%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- U.S. Coffee: $1.16 billion compared to the $1.20 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -22% year over year.
  • Net Sales- International: $495 million compared to the $515.33 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Sales- U.S. Refreshment Beverages: $2.21 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.18 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +395.3%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc here>>>

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc have returned +1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

