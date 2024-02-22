Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Teleflex (TFX) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Teleflex (TFX - Free Report) reported $773.91 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. EPS of $3.38 for the same period compares to $3.52 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.71% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $768.47 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.26, the EPS surprise was +3.68%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Teleflex performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenues- Americas: $450.60 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $455.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.6%.
  • Geographic Revenues- Asia: $88.30 million compared to the $83.62 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.5% year over year.
  • Geographic Revenues- EMEA: $152.40 million versus $158.19 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.1% change.
  • Net Revenues- Interventional: $135.60 million versus $132.46 million estimated by 14 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.4% change.
  • Net Revenues- Interventional Urology: $93 million versus the 14-analyst average estimate of $90.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.3%.
  • Net Revenues- OEM: $82.60 million versus $76.49 million estimated by 14 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.1% change.
  • Net Revenues- Vascular Access: $186.70 million versus $185.21 million estimated by 14 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.2% change.
  • Net Revenues- Anesthesia: $98.20 million compared to the $100.10 million average estimate based on 14 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.4% year over year.
  • Net Revenues- Other: $68.20 million compared to the $68.08 million average estimate based on 14 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.3% year over year.
  • Net Revenues- Surgical: $109.60 million compared to the $112.62 million average estimate based on 14 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.7% year over year.
Shares of Teleflex have returned +3.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

