Compared to Estimates, Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2023, Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD - Free Report) reported revenue of $5.22 billion, up 2.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $5.26, compared to $5.91 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.18 billion, representing a surprise of +0.72%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -2.77%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $5.41.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Pioneer Natural Resources performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average Daily Volumes - NGLs: 196,332 BBL/D versus the 10-analyst average estimate of 182,898.4 BBL/D.
  • Average Daily Volumes - Oil: 380,550 BBL/D versus 379,308.3 BBL/D estimated by 10 analysts on average.
  • Average Daily Volumes - Gas: 1,011,900 Mcf/D versus 979,072 Mcf/D estimated by 10 analysts on average.
  • Average Daily Sales Volumes - Total: 745,532 BOE/D versus 726,548.6 BOE/D estimated by 10 analysts on average.
  • Average reported prices per bbl - Oil: $78.47 versus $79.69 estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Average reported prices per bbl - NGLs: $23.25 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $25.26.
  • Disaggregated Revenue- Gas sales: $219 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $235.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -45.3%.
  • Oil and gas: $3.39 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.50 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.7%.
  • Sales of purchased oil and gas: $1.69 billion compared to the $1.76 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2% year over year.
  • Disaggregated Revenue- NGL sales: $420 million versus $458.80 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.2% change.
  • Disaggregated Revenue- Oil sales: $2.75 billion compared to the $2.82 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.9% year over year.
  • Interest and other: -$21 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $36.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -134.4%.
Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources have returned +4.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

