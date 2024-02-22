We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Upbound Group (UPBD) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
For the quarter ended December 2023, Upbound Group (UPBD - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.02 billion, up 2.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.81, compared to $0.86 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $995.61 million, representing a surprise of +2.26%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.19%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.77.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Upbound Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Same Store Sales (YoY change) - Rent-A-Center Business: -1.6% versus -1.7% estimated by three analysts on average.
- Revenues- Store revenues- Total: $987.04 million versus $966.18 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.7% change.
- Revenues- Franchising: $31.80 million compared to the $29.48 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5% year over year.
- Revenues- Franchise- Royalty income and fees: $5.78 million compared to the $5.97 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.2% year over year.
- Revenues- Franchise- Merchandise sales: $25.28 million versus $22.77 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.6% change.
- Revenues- Store revenues- Installment sales: $18.44 million versus $16.62 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.7% change.
- Revenues- Store revenues- Merchandise sales: $126.51 million compared to the $130.26 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.6% year over year.
- Revenues- Store revenues- Rentals and fees: $840.64 million compared to the $814.26 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.3% year over year.
- Revenues- Store revenues- Other: $1.45 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.37 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.3%.
Shares of Upbound Group have returned -4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.