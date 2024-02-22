Back to top

Upbound Group (UPBD) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Upbound Group (UPBD - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.02 billion, up 2.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.81, compared to $0.86 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $995.61 million, representing a surprise of +2.26%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.19%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.77.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Upbound Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Same Store Sales (YoY change) - Rent-A-Center Business: -1.6% versus -1.7% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Store revenues- Total: $987.04 million versus $966.18 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.7% change.
  • Revenues- Franchising: $31.80 million compared to the $29.48 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5% year over year.
  • Revenues- Franchise- Royalty income and fees: $5.78 million compared to the $5.97 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.2% year over year.
  • Revenues- Franchise- Merchandise sales: $25.28 million versus $22.77 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.6% change.
  • Revenues- Store revenues- Installment sales: $18.44 million versus $16.62 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.7% change.
  • Revenues- Store revenues- Merchandise sales: $126.51 million compared to the $130.26 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.6% year over year.
  • Revenues- Store revenues- Rentals and fees: $840.64 million compared to the $814.26 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.3% year over year.
  • Revenues- Store revenues- Other: $1.45 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.37 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.3%.
Shares of Upbound Group have returned -4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

