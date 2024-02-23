Back to top

TrueCar (TRUE) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

TrueCar (TRUE - Free Report) reported $41.29 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.6%. EPS of $0.00 for the same period compares to -$0.17 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.51% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $41.5 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.03, the EPS surprise was +100.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how TrueCar performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Monetization: $537 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $494.41.
  • Units: 77 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 83.78 thousand.
  • Revenues- OEM incentives revenue: $5.47 million compared to the $4.50 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Dealer revenue: $35.69 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $36.95 million.
Shares of TrueCar have returned +14.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

