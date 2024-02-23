U.S. Bancorp (USB) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with U.S. Bancorp (
USB Quick Quote USB - Free Report) standing at $41.35, reflecting a +1.3% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.11% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.18%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 2.96%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 3.91% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 3.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.08% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of U.S. Bancorp in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect U.S. Bancorp to post earnings of $0.90 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 22.41%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.72 billion, down 5.87% from the year-ago period.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.93 per share and a revenue of $27.68 billion, indicating changes of -8.82% and -1.18%, respectively, from the former year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for U.S. Bancorp. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.51% lower. U.S. Bancorp is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, U.S. Bancorp is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.38. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.53, which means U.S. Bancorp is trading at a discount to the group.
We can also see that USB currently has a PEG ratio of 2.08. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. USB's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.51 as of yesterday's close.
The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, positioning it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
