We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know
Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $44.45, moving +0.54% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.11% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.18%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.96%.
Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 12.61% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 1.69% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.08%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on March 4, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.05, indicating a 96% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $3.59 billion, indicating a 17.8% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.97% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
In terms of valuation, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 29.09. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 31.63 of its industry.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, placing it within the top 30% of over 250 industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.