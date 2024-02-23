We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM - Free Report) closed at $12.51 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.4% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.18%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 2.96%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the container shipping company had lost 11.38% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's gain of 3.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.08% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will be of great interest to investors. On that day, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is projected to report earnings of -$1.33 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 138.66%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.23 billion, indicating a 44.03% downward movement from the same quarter last year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 210.38% higher. Currently, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at its valuation, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.63. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 7.55.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.