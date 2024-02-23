We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Here's Why Kura Sushi (KRUS) Gained But Lagged the Market Today
Kura Sushi (KRUS - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $99.69, demonstrating a +1.43% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 2.11% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 2.96%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 8.3% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.08% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Kura Sushi in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.03, reflecting a 70% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $56.25 million, reflecting a 28.02% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.38 per share and revenue of $241 million, indicating changes of +171.43% and +28.58%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Kura Sushi. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Kura Sushi presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Kura Sushi's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 258.63. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.48.
The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, positioning it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
