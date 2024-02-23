Back to top

DMC Global (BOOM) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, DMC Global (BOOM - Free Report) reported revenue of $174.04 million, down 0.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.26, compared to $0.22 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.90% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $170.8 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.33, the EPS surprise was -21.21%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how DMC Global performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- DynaEnergetics: $75.31 million versus $70.65 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.9% change.
  • Net Sales- NobelClad: $30.77 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $27.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +33.1%.
  • Net Sales- Arcadia: $67.96 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $72.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.7%.
Shares of DMC Global have returned +0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

