Playa Hotels (PLYA) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA - Free Report) reported revenue of $242.52 million, up 15.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.04, compared to $0.13 in the year-ago quarter.


