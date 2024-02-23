Back to top

Ardelyx (ARDX) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Ardelyx (ARDX - Free Report) reported $34.36 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 22.2%. EPS of -$0.12 for the same period compares to $0.06 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.18% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $34.42 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.09, the EPS surprise was -33.33%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Ardelyx performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Product sales, net: $30.58 million compared to the $28.59 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Revenues- Licensing revenue: $3.02 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.75 million.
  • Revenues- Product supply revenue: $0.77 million versus $1.83 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Ardelyx have returned +0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

