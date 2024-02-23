We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Live Nation (LYV) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Live Nation (LYV - Free Report) reported $5.84 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 36.1%. EPS of -$1.22 for the same period compares to -$1.09 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +23.73% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.72 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$1.13, the EPS surprise was -7.96%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Live Nation performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Concerts - Estimated fans - International: 16,612 thousand versus 16,702.33 thousand estimated by five analysts on average.
- Concerts - Estimated events - International: 5,694 thousand compared to the 5,226.87 thousand average estimate based on four analysts.
- Concerts - Estimated events - Total: 15,823 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 13,866.22 thousand.
- Concerts - Estimated fans - North America: 20,928 thousand compared to the 17,760.91 thousand average estimate based on four analysts.
- Concerts - Estimated fans - Total: 37,540 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 35,102.93 thousand.
- Ticketing - Estimated number of fee-bearing tickets: 88,670 thousand versus 88,021.79 thousand estimated by four analysts on average.
- Concerts - Estimated events - North America: 10,129 thousand versus 8,445.1 thousand estimated by four analysts on average.
- Ticketing - Total estimated tickets sold: 169,447 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 173,215.5 thousand.
- Revenue- Concerts: $4.87 billion versus $3.75 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +43.6% change.
- Revenue- Other and Eliminations: -$31.10 million versus -$2.50 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1313.6% change.
- Revenue- Sponsorship & Advertising: $255.40 million versus $252.13 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4% change.
- Revenue- Ticketing: $739.80 million compared to the $730.24 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.6% year over year.
Shares of Live Nation have returned +2.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.