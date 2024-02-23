Back to top

Live Nation (LYV) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Live Nation (LYV - Free Report) reported $5.84 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 36.1%. EPS of -$1.22 for the same period compares to -$1.09 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +23.73% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.72 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$1.13, the EPS surprise was -7.96%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Live Nation performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Concerts - Estimated fans - International: 16,612 thousand versus 16,702.33 thousand estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Concerts - Estimated events - International: 5,694 thousand compared to the 5,226.87 thousand average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Concerts - Estimated events - Total: 15,823 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 13,866.22 thousand.
  • Concerts - Estimated fans - North America: 20,928 thousand compared to the 17,760.91 thousand average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Concerts - Estimated fans - Total: 37,540 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 35,102.93 thousand.
  • Ticketing - Estimated number of fee-bearing tickets: 88,670 thousand versus 88,021.79 thousand estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Concerts - Estimated events - North America: 10,129 thousand versus 8,445.1 thousand estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Ticketing - Total estimated tickets sold: 169,447 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 173,215.5 thousand.
  • Revenue- Concerts: $4.87 billion versus $3.75 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +43.6% change.
  • Revenue- Other and Eliminations: -$31.10 million versus -$2.50 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1313.6% change.
  • Revenue- Sponsorship & Advertising: $255.40 million versus $252.13 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4% change.
  • Revenue- Ticketing: $739.80 million compared to the $730.24 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.6% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Live Nation here>>>

Shares of Live Nation have returned +2.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

