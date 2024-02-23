Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Upland Software (UPLD) Q4 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

Upland Software (UPLD - Free Report) reported $72.18 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 8.4%. EPS of $0.14 for the same period compares to $0.37 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.89% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $71.54 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.22, the EPS surprise was -36.36%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Upland Software performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Professional services: $2.23 million versus $2.75 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -26.4% change.
  • Revenue- Total product revenue: $69.94 million compared to the $68.79 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.7% year over year.
  • Revenue- Total product revenue- Perpetual license: $1.76 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.1%.
  • Revenue- Total product revenue- Subscription and support: $68.18 million compared to the $66.97 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Upland Software here>>>

Shares of Upland Software have returned +10.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Upland Software, Inc. (UPLD) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise