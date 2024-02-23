Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Health Catalyst (HCAT) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Health Catalyst (HCAT - Free Report) reported $75.08 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.6%. EPS of $0.02 for the same period compares to -$0.05 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.92% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $73.67 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.01, the EPS surprise was +300.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Health Catalyst performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Professional services: $27.98 million versus $27.71 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.2% change.
  • Revenue- Technology: $47.10 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $46.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.5%.
  • Adjusted Gross Profit- Professional Services: $3.31 million versus $3.20 million estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Adjusted Gross Profit- Technology: $31.39 million compared to the $31.43 million average estimate based on six analysts.
Shares of Health Catalyst have returned -3.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

