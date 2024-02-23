We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Here's Why Frontline (FRO) Gained But Lagged the Market Today
In the latest trading session, Frontline (FRO - Free Report) closed at $23.07, marking a +0.26% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 2.96%.
The shipping company's stock has climbed by 5.41% in the past month, exceeding the Transportation sector's gain of 3.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.08%.
The upcoming earnings release of Frontline will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.52, down 46.39% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $268.18 million, reflecting a 24% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Frontline. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 4.45% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Frontline is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Looking at its valuation, Frontline is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.47. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.55, so one might conclude that Frontline is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 98, this industry ranks in the top 39% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.