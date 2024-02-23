Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Sprouts Farmers (SFM) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Sprouts Farmers (SFM - Free Report) reported $1.7 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.7%. EPS of $0.49 for the same period compares to $0.42 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.69 billion, representing a surprise of +0.49%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.89%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.45.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Sprouts Farmers performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales growth: 3.3% versus 3% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Stores at end of period: 407 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 409.
  • New Stores Opened: 6 versus 8 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Stores at beginning of period: 401 compared to the 401 average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Sprouts Farmers have returned +7.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

