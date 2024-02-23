Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2023, American Homes 4 Rent (AMH - Free Report) reported revenue of $408.66 million, up 7.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.43, compared to $0.25 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.66% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $401.97 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.42, the EPS surprise was +2.38%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how American Homes 4 Rent performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Core revenues: $360.15 million compared to the $358.89 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.3% year over year.
  • Revenues- Tenant charge-backs: $48.51 million versus $48.95 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.4% change.
  • Revenues- Non-Same-Home core revenues: $57.44 million versus $52.29 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.6% change.
  • Revenues- Same-Home core revenues: $302.71 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $306.39 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.9%.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.21 compared to the $0.13 average estimate based on six analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for American Homes 4 Rent here>>>

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent have returned -0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise