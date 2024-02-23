Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Universal Display (OLED) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2023, Universal Display Corp. (OLED - Free Report) reported revenue of $158.32 million, down 6.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.29, compared to $1.36 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.79% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $161.2 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.18, the EPS surprise was +9.32%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Universal Display performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Material sales: $82.24 million compared to the $91.28 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.9% year over year.
  • Revenues- Contract research services: $3.22 million versus $4.72 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -37.1% change.
  • Revenues- Royalty and license fees: $72.87 million versus $65.22 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.6% change.
Shares of Universal Display have returned +3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

