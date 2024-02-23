Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Chuy's (CHUY) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, Chuy's Holdings (CHUY - Free Report) reported revenue of $116.35 million, up 11.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.45, compared to $0.27 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $116.77 million, representing a surprise of -0.36%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +18.42%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.38.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Chuy's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable restaurant sales: 0.3% compared to the 0.6% average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Total number of restaurants (at end of period): 101 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 101.
  • Restaurants Opened: 1 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1.
Shares of Chuy's have returned -2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

