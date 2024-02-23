Back to top

RE/MAX (RMAX) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, RE/MAX (RMAX - Free Report) reported revenue of $76.6 million, down 5.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.30, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $77.19 million, representing a surprise of -0.76%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.14%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.28.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how RE/MAX performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Agent Count - Total: 144,835 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 145,515.
  • Revenue- Marketing Funds fees: $20.59 million compared to the $21 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.7% year over year.
  • Revenue- Continuing franchise fees: $31.37 million compared to the $31.50 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.3% year over year.
  • Revenue- Franchise sales and other revenue: $4.85 million versus $6.24 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -22% change.
  • Revenue- Broker fees: $11.54 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $9.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.3%.
  • Revenue- Annual dues: $8.24 million compared to the $8.52 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.6% year over year.
Shares of RE/MAX have returned -15.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

