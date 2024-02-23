Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2023, Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL - Free Report) reported revenue of $149.75 million, up 15.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.58, compared to $1.09 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $147.66 million, representing a surprise of +1.41%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +18.80%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.33.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Collegium Pharmaceutical performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total product revenues- Belbuca: $49.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $47.70 million.
  • Total product revenues- Nucynta: $48.46 million versus $48.60 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total product revenues- Symproic: $5.09 million versus $4.64 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total product revenues- Xtampza ER: $46.90 million versus $46.57 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical have returned -4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

