Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2023, Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.4 billion, up 65.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.08, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.63% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.39 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.09, the EPS surprise was -11.11%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Nu Holdings Ltd. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Active customers: 78 million compared to the 83.22 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Fee and commission income: $453.58 million compared to the $456.55 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Interest income and gains (losses) on financial instruments: $1.95 billion compared to the $1.90 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Nu Holdings Ltd. here>>>

Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. have returned +12.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise