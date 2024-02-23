Back to top

Guardant Health (GH) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, Guardant Health (GH - Free Report) reported revenue of $155.05 million, up 22.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$1.58, compared to -$1.36 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $151.71 million, representing a surprise of +2.20%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -69.89%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.93.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Guardant Health performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total tests performed (clinical & biopharmaceutical customers): 55,900 compared to the 54,975 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Development services and other: $12.87 million compared to the $9.79 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.8% year over year.
  • Revenue- Precision oncology testing: $142.19 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $136.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +25%.
Shares of Guardant Health have returned +0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

