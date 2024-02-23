Back to top

Compared to Estimates, ON24 (ONTF) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

ON24 (ONTF - Free Report) reported $39.34 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 15.5%. EPS of $0.06 for the same period compares to -$0.04 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $37.29 million, representing a surprise of +5.50%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +200.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.02.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how ON24 performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR): $139.70 million versus $135.97 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Professional services: $3.59 million compared to the $2.78 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -21% year over year.
  • Revenue- Subscription and other platform: $35.75 million compared to the $34.51 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14.9% year over year.
Shares of ON24 have returned +3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

