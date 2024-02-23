Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Cable One (CABO) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Cable One (CABO - Free Report) reported $411.82 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.2%. EPS of $10.66 for the same period compares to $8.94 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $417.66 million, representing a surprise of -1.40%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -17.11%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $12.86.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Cable One performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Residential PSUs - Data: 960,500 versus 961,650 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Residential PSUs - Video: 134,200 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 129,250.
  • Residential PSUs - Voice: 79,200 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 78,850.
  • Residential ARPU - Data: $83.95 versus $86.45 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Business Customers: 102,600 versus 103,600 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Residential ARPU - Voice: $36.24 compared to the $36.34 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Business services ARPU: $246.35 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $247.35.
  • Revenues- Residential Video: $59.25 million compared to the $58.94 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -21.3% year over year.
  • Revenues- Residential Data: $242.34 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $248.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.2%.
  • Revenues- Other: $25.59 million compared to the $26.41 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.3% year over year.
  • Revenues- Business services: $75.88 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $76.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.5%.
  • Revenues- Residential Voice: $8.76 million versus $8.63 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.4% change.
Shares of Cable One have returned -12.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

