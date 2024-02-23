We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
Pembina Pipeline (PBA - Free Report) reported $1.81 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 8.9%. EPS of $0.89 for the same period compares to $0.29 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.14% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.83 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.55, the EPS surprise was +61.82%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Pembina Pipeline performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Pipelines Volumes - Conventional: 1054 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1063.77 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day.
- Pipelines Volumes - Transmission: 590 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day compared to the 584.92 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day average estimate based on two analysts.
- Pipelines Volumes - Oil Sands: 1008 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 973.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day.
- Facilities Volumes - Total: 801 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 766.61 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day.
- Facilities Volumes - Gas Services: 602 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day versus 561.79 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day estimated by two analysts on average.
- Facilities Volumes - NGL Services: 199 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 204.83 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day.
- Pipelines Volumes - Total: 2652 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day compared to the 2622.49 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Pembina Pipeline have returned +0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.