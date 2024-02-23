We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About TPI Composites (TPIC) Q4 Earnings
TPI Composites (TPIC - Free Report) reported $296.99 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 26.2%. EPS of $0.27 for the same period compares to -$0.73 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $340.91 million, representing a surprise of -12.89%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +129.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.91.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how TPI Composites performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Estimated megawatts: 2,632 compared to the 2,243 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Utilization: 87% versus 75.8% estimated by three analysts on average.
- Manufacturing lines installed: 37 compared to the 38 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Dedicated manufacturing lines: 37 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 37.
Shares of TPI Composites have returned -5.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.