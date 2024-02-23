Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About TPI Composites (TPIC) Q4 Earnings

TPI Composites (TPIC - Free Report) reported $296.99 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 26.2%. EPS of $0.27 for the same period compares to -$0.73 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $340.91 million, representing a surprise of -12.89%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +129.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.91.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how TPI Composites performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Estimated megawatts: 2,632 compared to the 2,243 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Utilization: 87% versus 75.8% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Manufacturing lines installed: 37 compared to the 38 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Dedicated manufacturing lines: 37 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 37.
Shares of TPI Composites have returned -5.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

