Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP - Free Report) reported revenue of $633.06 million, up 11.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.08, compared to $1.03 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.24% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $634.59 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.99, the EPS surprise was +4.52%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Ryman Hospitality Properties performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Entertainment: $87.91 million versus $89.63 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.1% change.
  • Revenues- Hospitality: $545.16 million compared to the $528.57 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.5% year over year.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $2.37 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.47.
Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties have returned +9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

