New Strong Sell Stocks for February 23rd

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

BP (BP - Free Report) is a provider of carbon products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.5% downward over the last 60 days.

ChampionX (CHX - Free Report) is a provider of chemistry solutions, engineered equipment and technologies to companies drill for and produce oil and gas. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 6.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Adecoagro (AGRO - Free Report) is engaged in farming crops and other agricultural products, cattle and dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.0% downward over the last 60 days.

