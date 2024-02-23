We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Century Aluminum (CENX) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Lag
Century Aluminum Company (CENX - Free Report) recorded fourth-quarter 2023 earnings of 30 cents per share. This is in contrast to the year-ago quarter's loss of $1.24 per share. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 23 cents per share.
Revenues and Shipments
The company generated net sales of $512.3 million in the reported quarter, down around 3.3% year over year. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $514.4 million. Sales also fell 6% sequentially due to lower realized aluminum prices.
Shipments of primary aluminum were 173,871 tons, up around 2.6% year over year. Shipments also increased 1.1% sequentially.
FY23 Results
Earnings, as adjusted, in the full year 2023 were 33 cents per share compared with 26 cents a year ago. Net sales fell 21.3% year over year to $2,185.4 million.
Financials
Century's liquidity position as of Dec 31, 2023, which included $88.8 million in cash and cash equivalents and $223.7 million in combined borrowing availability, was $312.5 million, up $6.7 million from the third quarter of 2023.
Outlook
The company anticipates first-quarter adjusted EBITDA of $5-$15 million, factoring in decreased raw material prices offset by lower value-added product premiums.
Price Performance
Shares of Century Aluminum have declined 3.7% in the past year against the industry’s 2.3% rise.
Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks
Century Aluminum currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
