We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Endeavor (EDR) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates
Analysts on Wall Street project that Endeavor Group (EDR - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.18 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 175% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.53 billion, increasing 21.3% from the same quarter last year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Endeavor metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Owned Sports Properties' will reach $628.87 million. The estimate suggests a change of +108.6% year over year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Events, Experiences & Rights' should come in at $452.36 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -18.9%.
Analysts expect 'Revenue- Representation' to come in at $402.53 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.5% from the prior-year quarter.
View all Key Company Metrics for Endeavor here>>>
Shares of Endeavor have experienced a change of -3.9% in the past month compared to the +5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EDR is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>