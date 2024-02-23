We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Unveiling C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Q3 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. (AI - Free Report) will report quarterly loss of $0.28 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 366.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $75.92 million, exhibiting an increase of 13.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some C3.ai, Inc. metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Professional services' at $9.77 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.5% year over year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Subscription' will reach $66.08 million. The estimate points to a change of +15.8% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gross margin- Professional services' reaching 84.1%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 90% in the same quarter last year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Gross margin- Subscription' will likely reach 51.6%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 63%.
Over the past month, C3.ai, Inc. shares have recorded returns of +5.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AI will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.