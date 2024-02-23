We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Stay Ahead of the Game With Red Robin (RRGB) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Red Robin (RRGB - Free Report) to post quarterly loss of $0.43 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 68.2%. Revenues are expected to be $304.73 million, up 5.1% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Red Robin metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Franchise and other revenues' at $7.75 million. The estimate indicates a change of -32.6% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Restaurant revenue' to reach $296.99 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.6% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Number of restaurants - Total' reaching 509. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 511.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Number of restaurants - Franchised' will likely reach 92. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 97 in the same quarter of the previous year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Red Robin here>>>
Shares of Red Robin have experienced a change of -12.6% in the past month compared to the +5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), RRGB is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>