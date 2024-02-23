We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Stay Ahead of the Game With Merit Medical (MMSI) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that Merit Medical (MMSI - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.77 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 2.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $319.03 million, exhibiting an increase of 8.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.
Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Merit Medical metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Cardiovascular- Peripheral Intervention' at $127.34 million. The estimate suggests a change of +13.3% year over year.
Analysts expect 'Revenue- Cardiovascular- Cardiac Intervention' to come in at $89.53 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5% year over year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Endoscopy' will reach $9.39 million. The estimate indicates a change of +21.3% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Cardiovascular- OEM' will reach $42.51 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.4% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Cardiovascular' reaching $309.64 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.4%.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Cardiovascular- Custom Procedural Solutions' of $50.25 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.3% from the prior-year quarter.
View all Key Company Metrics for Merit Medical here>>>
Over the past month, Merit Medical shares have recorded returns of +2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MMSI will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.