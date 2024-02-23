We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Unveiling DoubleVerify (DV) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect DoubleVerify Holdings (DV - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.13 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 30%. Revenues are expected to be $171.85 million, up 28.6% from the year-ago quarter.
The current level reflects a downward revision of 8.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific DoubleVerify metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue by customer type- Measurement' will likely reach $60.99 million. The estimate points to a change of +31.7% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue by customer type- Supply-side customer' will reach $11.76 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.4% from the prior-year quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue by customer type- Activation' will reach $99.06 million. The estimate indicates a change of +31.2% from the prior-year quarter.
