Company News for Feb 23, 2024

  • Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS - Free Report) jumped 6.9% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $3.56 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.43.
  • Moderna, Inc.’s (MRNA - Free Report) shares rose 13.5% after reporting fourth-quarter 2023 revenues of $2.81 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.55 billion.
  • Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (IDA - Free Report) fell 1.5% on utilities losing out on the day.
  • Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD - Free Report) rose 10.7% on the AI-related semiconductor boom.

