Intuit (INTU) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Intuit (INTU - Free Report) reported $3.39 billion in revenue for the quarter ended January 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.3%. EPS of $2.63 for the same period compares to $2.20 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.38 billion, representing a surprise of +0.05%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +14.85%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.29.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Intuit performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Net revenue- ProTax: $274 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $260.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.3%.
- Net revenue- Small Business & Self-Employed- Total Online Ecosystem: $1.69 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.65 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.4%.
- Net revenue- Consumer: $492 million compared to the $543.01 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.7% year over year.
- Net revenue- Small Business & Self-Employed: $2.25 billion versus $2.21 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.3% change.
- Net revenue- Small Business & Self-Employed- Total Desktop Ecosystem: $557 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $557.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.1%.
- Net revenue- Credit Karma: $375 million versus $379.16 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change.
- Net revenue- Small Business & Self-Employed- Online Ecosystem- QuickBooks Online Accounting: $826 million versus $830.26 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.7% change.
- Net revenue- Small Business & Self-Employed- Online Ecosystem- Online Services: $862 million versus $814.38 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24% change.
- Net revenue- Small Business & Self-Employed- Desktop Ecosystem- QuickBooks Desktop Accounting: $256 million versus $256.52 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.1% change.
- Net revenue- Service: $2.69 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.59 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.6%.
- Net revenue- Product and other: $693 million versus $698.28 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.2% change.
- Net revenue- Small Business & Self-Employed- Desktop Ecosystem- Desktop Services and Supplies: $301 million versus $306.24 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.4% change.
Shares of Intuit have returned +2.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.