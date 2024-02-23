Frontier Communications (FYBR) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Frontier Communications (
FYBR Quick Quote FYBR - Free Report) reported $1.43 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.8%. EPS of $0.07 for the same period compares to $0.63 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.04% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.43 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.04, the EPS surprise was +275.00%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Frontier Communications performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Broadband customer metrics - Broadband customers: 2,943 thousand versus 2,901.83 thousand estimated by two analysts on average. Broadband Net Adds - Business - Fiber: 3 thousand versus 4 thousand estimated by two analysts on average. Broadband Net Adds - Consumer - Fiber: 81 thousand compared to the 78.41 thousand average estimate based on two analysts. Broadband Customers - Consumer - Fiber: 1,878 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,875.41 thousand. Revenue- Subsidy and other revenue: $17 million compared to the $16.79 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21.4% year over year. Revenue- Revenue from contracts with customers: $1.41 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.41 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1%. Revenue- Video services: $97 million versus $97.65 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -20.5% change. Revenue- Other: $86 million compared to the $80 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.5% year over year. Revenue- Revenue from contracts with customers- Copper: $647 million compared to the $626.99 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.8% year over year. Revenue- Revenue from contracts with customers- Fiber: $762 million compared to the $785.16 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.7% year over year. Revenue- Voice services: $329 million compared to the $338.10 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.1% year over year. Revenue- Data and Internet services: $897 million versus $893.21 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.4% change. View all Key Company Metrics for Frontier Communications here>>>
Shares of Frontier Communications have returned -12% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
