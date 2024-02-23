Compared to Estimates, HudBay Minerals (HBM) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

HudBay Minerals (
HudBay Minerals (HBM - Free Report) reported $602.19 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 87.5%. EPS of $0.20 for the same period compares to $0.01 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +14.01% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $528.17 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.11, the EPS surprise was +81.82%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how HudBay Minerals performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Contained metal in concentrate and dore produced - Zinc: 5,747 Ton versus 8,782.06 Ton estimated by nine analysts on average.
- Contained metal in concentrate and dore produced - Gold: 112,776 Oz versus 93,856.82 Oz estimated by nine analysts on average.
- Contained metal in concentrate and dore produced - Silver: 1,197,082 Oz compared to the 1,007,391 Oz average estimate based on nine analysts.
- Payable metal in concentrate and dore sold - Copper: 44,006 Ton versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 44,014.47 Ton.
- Contained metal in concentrate and dore produced - Copper: 45,450 Ton compared to the 46,062.23 Ton average estimate based on eight analysts.
- Contained metal in concentrate and dore produced - Molybdenum: 397 Ton versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 493.78 Ton.
- Realized Sales Prices - Silver: $21.7 per ounce versus $23.5 per ounce estimated by seven analysts on average.
- Revenue from contracts- Copper: $361.70 million compared to the $356.77 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +77.7% year over year.
- Revenue from contracts- Zinc: $18.70 million compared to the $19.70 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -22.4% year over year.
- Revenue from contracts- Molybdenum: $21.20 million compared to the $18.45 million average estimate based on six analysts.
- Revenue from contracts- Silver: $11.80 million compared to the $16.82 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +321.4% year over year.
- Revenue from contracts- Gold: $183.80 million versus $148.27 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +172.7% change.
Shares of HudBay Minerals have returned -4.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.