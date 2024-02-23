Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Bloomin' Brands (BLMN) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2023, Bloomin' Brands (BLMN - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.19 billion, up 9.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.75, compared to $0.68 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.15% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.2 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.68, the EPS surprise was +10.29%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Bloomin' Brands performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable restaurant sales - U.S. - Carrabba?s Italian Grill: 2.5% compared to the 2.5% average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Comparable restaurant sales - U.S. - Outback Steakhouse: -0.3% compared to the -0.1% average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Comparable restaurant sales - U.S. - Combined U.S. -0.2% compared to the 0.1% average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Number of restaurants - System-wide total: 1,480 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 1,497.
  • Comparable restaurant sales - U.S. - Fleming?s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar: -1.9% versus -2.8% estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Comparable restaurant sales - U.S. - Bonefish Grill: -3% versus -0.3% estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Number of restaurants - U.S. - Fleming?s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar - Company-owned: 64 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 65.
  • Comparable restaurant sales - International - Outback Steakhouse - Brazil: 0.6% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 4.4%.
  • Number of restaurants - U.S. - Bonefish Grill - Total: 176 versus 175 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Number of restaurants - U.S. - Carrabba?s Italian Grill - Total: 217 compared to the 218 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenues- Franchise and other revenues: $16.77 million versus $17.47 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.2% change.
  • Revenues- Restaurant sales: $1.18 billion compared to the $1.18 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Bloomin' Brands here>>>

Shares of Bloomin' Brands have returned +1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (BLMN) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise