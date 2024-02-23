Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Docebo Inc. (DCBO) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2023, Docebo Inc. (DCBO - Free Report) reported revenue of $49.28 million, up 26.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.25, compared to $0.10 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.69% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $48.46 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.14, the EPS surprise was +78.57%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Docebo Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Annual Recurring Revenue: $194.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $194.51 million.
  • Professional Services: $2.79 million versus $2.52 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.2% change.
  • Subscription Revenue: $46.49 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $45.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +28.2%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Docebo Inc. here>>>

Shares of Docebo Inc. have returned +1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Docebo Inc. (DCBO) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise